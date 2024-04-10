Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.88.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tilray
Insider Transactions at Tilray
Institutional Trading of Tilray
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tilray by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Tilray by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tilray Price Performance
TLRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,311,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,957,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.36. Tilray has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.