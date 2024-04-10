Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

Institutional Trading of Tilray

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tilray by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Tilray by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Price Performance

TLRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,311,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,957,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.36. Tilray has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

