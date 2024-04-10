The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Raised by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 107.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

