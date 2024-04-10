The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Graham Vanhegan Sells 1,869 Shares

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.77), for a total value of £38,052.84 ($48,162.06).

The Weir Group Stock Up 0.9 %

LON WEIR traded up GBX 18.62 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,072.62 ($26.23). The stock had a trading volume of 400,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,913.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,858.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,652.50 ($20.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,094 ($26.50). The stock has a market cap of £5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,359.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,431.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Weir Group

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.