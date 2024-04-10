The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for about 1.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,213,950. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

