The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

TJX stock opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

