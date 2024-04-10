The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Down 2.4%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 29,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 89,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $732.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

