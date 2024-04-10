The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Reject Shop Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas (Nick) Perkins purchased 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.81 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of A$25,060.90 ($16,596.62). Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Reject Shop Company Profile

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers snacks and confectionery products, such as crackers and snacks, chips, biscuits and cookies, sweets and lollies, mints and gums, chocolate, and soup; tea, coffee, soft drink, water, fruit drinks, and cordials; and lunch box solutions and breakfast snacks.

