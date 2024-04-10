The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 32,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,581. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.14.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
