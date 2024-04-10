The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 3.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $858,070,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.30. 942,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,849. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

