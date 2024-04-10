The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stake Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group makes up about 3.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.56% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $254,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after purchasing an additional 117,611 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,024. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

