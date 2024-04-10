Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Tharisa Trading Down 0.5 %
THS opened at GBX 66.20 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.61 million, a P/E ratio of 300.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 47 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 105 ($1.33). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.08.
Tharisa Company Profile
