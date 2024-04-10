Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Tharisa Trading Down 0.5 %

THS opened at GBX 66.20 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.61 million, a P/E ratio of 300.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 47 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 105 ($1.33). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.08.

Tharisa Company Profile

Featured Stories

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

