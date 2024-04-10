Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Textron Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Textron has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after buying an additional 220,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

