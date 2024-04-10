Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

