TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.57.
TELUS Trading Down 1.5 %
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0050832 earnings per share for the current year.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
