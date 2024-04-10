TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.57.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on T

TELUS Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TELUS stock traded down C$0.34 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.95. 2,487,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,956. TELUS has a one year low of C$21.12 and a one year high of C$28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0050832 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.