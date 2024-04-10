Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.100–0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.550–0.450 EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

