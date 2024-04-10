Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors cut its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRCFree Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,825 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 115,600 shares during the quarter. Tejon Ranch comprises 1.6% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mad River Investors owned approximately 0.37% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,204 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,828 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,003. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.46 million, a P/E ratio of 119.09 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

