TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading 1.6% Higher

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.60. 194,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,764,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 218.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

