TD Cowen Trims UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Target Price to $546.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $607.00 to $546.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.48.

UNH traded down $6.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,130. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 162,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 262.6% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 435,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $215,254,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

