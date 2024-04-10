Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.00

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.39), with a volume of 15533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.90 ($2.34).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($2.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
