Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.06

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 216887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$1.85 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Tantalus Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tantalus Systems

Tantalus Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$86.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.55.

(Get Free Report)

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantalus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.