T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.78. The stock had a trading volume of 453,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,090. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

