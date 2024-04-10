T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 105,672 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.05. The stock had a trading volume of 643,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,908,087 shares of company stock worth $960,908,028 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.