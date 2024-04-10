System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 12-Month High at $460.00

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 443.06 ($5.61), with a volume of 17553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.25).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.70) price objective on shares of System1 Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SYS1
System1 Group Stock Performance
System1 Group Company Profile
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than System1 Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.