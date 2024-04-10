System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 12-Month High at $460.00

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 443.06 ($5.61), with a volume of 17553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.25).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.70) price objective on shares of System1 Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

System1 Group Stock Performance

System1 Group Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £55.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4,060.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 403.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 296.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

