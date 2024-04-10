Susquehanna Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $52.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.