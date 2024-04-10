Surmodics’ (SRDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

SRDX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a P/E ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Surmodics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 129,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

