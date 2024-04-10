Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $30.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 63,095 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $258,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,739 shares of company stock worth $1,227,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,410,000 after buying an additional 461,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,854,000 after buying an additional 142,551 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,092,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,386,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,474,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,636,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,089,000 after buying an additional 141,586 shares in the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

