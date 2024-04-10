Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 0%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $871.10 and last traded at $904.00. 1,868,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,216,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $904.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $915.46 and its 200 day moving average is $516.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

