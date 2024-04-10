Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $4.90. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 1,575,341 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 15.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.