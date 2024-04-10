Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.02

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$53.02 and last traded at C$52.42, with a volume of 1515346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.793291 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

