S&U plc (LON:SUS) Raises Dividend to GBX 50 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2024

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S&U Stock Down 0.8 %

SUS opened at GBX 1,820 ($23.04) on Wednesday. S&U has a 52 week low of GBX 1,750 ($22.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,570 ($32.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,878.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,070.36. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 47.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81. The company has a market cap of £221.13 million, a PE ratio of 679.63 and a beta of 0.54.

S&U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for S&U (LON:SUS)

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.