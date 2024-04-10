S&U plc (LON:SUS) Raises Dividend to GBX 50 Per Share

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S&U Stock Down 0.8 %

SUS opened at GBX 1,820 ($23.04) on Wednesday. S&U has a 52 week low of GBX 1,750 ($22.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,570 ($32.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,878.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,070.36. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 47.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81. The company has a market cap of £221.13 million, a PE ratio of 679.63 and a beta of 0.54.

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

