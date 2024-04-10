Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Compass Point

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 141.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDIG

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 40.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 8,510 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $33,699.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,612 shares in the company, valued at $691,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $142,148.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,743.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $33,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,463.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,014 shares of company stock worth $282,636 in the last three months. 47.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 124,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 70,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.