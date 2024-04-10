Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 41 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

QQQ stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,157,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,803,184. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.82 and its 200-day moving average is $403.87. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

