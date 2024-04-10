Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,997. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

View Our Latest Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.