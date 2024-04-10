StockNews.com Lowers Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

IRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.