StockNews.com Lowers Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $16.82 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

