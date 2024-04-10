StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

TCON stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

