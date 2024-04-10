StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Down 2.4 %

INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

