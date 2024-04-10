StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERF. TD Securities reaffirmed a tender rating and issued a $18.85 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Price Performance

ERF opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Enerplus by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 80.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

