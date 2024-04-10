StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.55 million, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

