StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.55 million, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.
About Cinedigm
