StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

