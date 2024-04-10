StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.56. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.