StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.42. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Featured Stories
