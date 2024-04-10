StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.42. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Golden Minerals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

