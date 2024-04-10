StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.