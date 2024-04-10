Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 10th (AEE, ALLT, AMNB, AMPS, APA, APVO, AR, BDL, BIOL, CBRE)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 10th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE). The firm issued a sell rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ameren Co alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE). They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES). The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). They issued an equal weight rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND). TD Cowen issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM). They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.