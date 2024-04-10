Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 665 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. 1,056,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,837. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

