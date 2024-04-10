Stiles Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in GSK by 23.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in GSK by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GSK by 64.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after buying an additional 638,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. 293,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.