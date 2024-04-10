Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.47. 595,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.