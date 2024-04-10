Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,113 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,519. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

