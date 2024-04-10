Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.18. 263,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

