STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
TUGN traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $44.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $24.13.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2346 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.
Featured Stories
